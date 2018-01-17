Pushing the Limits of Linux | Ask Noah 45
Posted on: January 17, 2018
Posted in: Ask Noah, Featured, Video
This week we see how far we can push Linux. Can you use Linux in a professional photo workflow? How about High Resolution Audio?
We take your calls and interview industry audio expert Bob Carver.
— Show Notes: —
— The Cliff Notes —
- High Resolution Audio Player
- Linux Compatible DAC
- Enable High Quality Audio in LInux
- Why FLAC is Important
- Best Inexpensive Headphones
- Audio Formats Explained
- What is DSD
- Mike Posner and Benny Blanco make “Please Don’t Go” – YouTube
- See How the Ask Noah Show Got Started (video)
- VoxTeleSys
