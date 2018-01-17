Lint or Lament | CR 292
Posted on: January 17, 2018
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Code linting is a way to increase code quality & Mike’s standardized his team on one tool. He shares what they’re doing, why they’re doing it & the impact it has made.
Plus the brutal life cycle of JavaScript, the exaggerated death of microservices & more!
Thanks to:
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
Hoopla
- The Brutal Life Cycle of JavaScript Frameworks
- Death of the Microservice Madness
- Egon is back
- Report: Despite Apple’s hype, early developer adoption of ARKit has been slow
- Panic Blog » The Future of Transmit iOS
- Daring Fireball: The iOS Economy, Updated
Apple’s Cash Illustrated. pic.twitter.com/uTZQwSaLV3
— Horace Dediu (@asymco) January 11, 2018