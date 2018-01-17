In an amazing display of bipartisan cooperation the US Federal Government is fast tracking the reauthorization & institutionalizing the NSA’s favorite spying loophole, Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. With Trump onboard the National Security Agency’s warrantless internet surveillance program seems to be better protected than ever.

We cover the small, but vocal push within Congress’ own ranks to stop this, as well as the latest in the Russia investigation, Trump, world news, the high-note, a packed Overtime & more!