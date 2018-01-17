NSA Unleashed | Unfilter 265
Posted on: January 17, 2018
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
In an amazing display of bipartisan cooperation the US Federal Government is fast tracking the reauthorization & institutionalizing the NSA’s favorite spying loophole, Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. With Trump onboard the National Security Agency’s warrantless internet surveillance program seems to be better protected than ever.
We cover the small, but vocal push within Congress’ own ranks to stop this, as well as the latest in the Russia investigation, Trump, world news, the high-note, a packed Overtime & more!
Direct Download:
RSS Feeds:
Video Feed | MP3 Feed | HD Torrent | iTunes
Become an Unfilter supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes —
Links:
- Senate overcomes filibuster and advances FISA extension bill – CNNPolitics
- Trump’s medical exam inspires “girther” movement – Salon.com
- Porn actor Stephanie Clifford admitted affair with Trump in 2011 interview | US news | The Guardian
- The girther movement: is Donald Trump fatter than the White House doctor says? | US news | The Guardian
- Ex-CIA Officer Suspected Of Helping China Assassinate US Informants Arrested At JFK | Zero Hedge
- After Basically No Debate, And No Opportunity For Amendments, Senate Votes To Expand NSA Surveillance | Techdirt
- EU still open to Britain changing mind on Brexit
- Connelly: Most of National Park board quits – seattlepi.com
- Hawaii emergency agency password in photo sparks security criticism – Business Insider
- Mueller adds DOJ cybercrime prosecutor to his team – POLITICO
- [CNN Obsessed With ‘Shithole’ VIDEO | The Daily Caller
- ‘CIA friends’ asked Moby to spread word of Trump-Russia collusion on social media — RT US News
- Moby Says CIA Agents Asked Him to Spread the Word About Trump and Russia | Pitchfork
- Steve Bannon to Sinclair? — FTVLive
- Bannon Is Subpoenaed in Mueller’s Russia Investigation – The New York Times
- Marijuana legalisation causing violent crime to fall in US states, study finds | The Independent
- WikiLeaks – The Podesta Emails
- Warrants 1
- Las Vegas Gunman Took Elaborate Steps to Hide His Tracks, New Documents Show – The New York Times
- Stephen Paddock was a weapons dealer, does this mean 4Chan Anon was right? – Album on Imgur
- The Same Democrats Who Denounce Donald Trump as a Lawless, Treasonous Authoritarian Just Voted to Give Him Vast Warrantless Spying Powers
- House Extends Surveillance Law, Rejecting New Privacy Safeguards – The New York Times