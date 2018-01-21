Beard & Chris are joined by a very special guest & discuss the things that’s getting smart this year, the things that life throws at you & all the things that we think are great that you think is weird.

+ (00:00:04) – Oregon’s gas-pumping law wasn’t exactly what we thought it was.

+ (00:01:10) – Chris reports from the CES-pool; there’s a lot of smart devices.

+ (00:19:05) – #AskError returns! What are life’s toughest mini-games?

+ (00:22:54) – #AskError: What video game was “worth it”?

+ (00:30:24) – #AskError: What’s the best twist to a movie?

+ (00:35:45) – #AskError: It’s really weird, but you might like it.

+ (00:38:35) – #AskError: What are you currently struggling with?

+ (00:48:35) – #AskError: If you could pick your own name, what would you pick?