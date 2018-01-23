The PowerShell Play | CR 293

Posted on: January 22, 2018

Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video

Comment on This Video

Share This Video

Embed This Video

cr-0293-v

Mike and Chris review predictions from years past & check on how well they’ve aged.

Plus we take a look at Microsoft’s big picture strategy with .Net & now PowerShell for every system.

RSS Feeds:

MP3 Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video

Become a supporter on Patreon:

Patreon

— Show Notes: —

Feedback

Hoopla

PowerShell for every system!

https://microsoft.com/powershell

With Love to Egon

  • Docker – Correct
  • Pro Level Tablets / WinRt – Incorrect
  • Remote Working?
  • Year of the Lady Tube / Assistants – Correct
  • Licensing for Developers?
  • General Trend of Commoditization of Dev Continues – Correct++
  • Mac Exodus / Year of the Linux Dev Desktop?
  • What general trends can we draw from this?

Question? Comments? Contact us here!