The PowerShell Play | CR 293
Posted on: January 22, 2018
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Mike and Chris review predictions from years past & check on how well they’ve aged.
Plus we take a look at Microsoft’s big picture strategy with .Net & now PowerShell for every system.
Thanks to:
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
Feedback
Hoopla
PowerShell for every system!
https://microsoft.com/powershell
Ok, so I’m not going to lie. With such a stylish installer I expected a slicker UI given the cool image on the installer than just the standard #macOS Terminal window. #powershellcore pic.twitter.com/Q1iEdaoD5w
— Michael Dominick (@dominucco) January 21, 2018
With Love to Egon
- Docker – Correct
- Pro Level Tablets / WinRt – Incorrect
- Remote Working?
- Year of the Lady Tube / Assistants – Correct
- Licensing for Developers?
- General Trend of Commoditization of Dev Continues – Correct++
- Mac Exodus / Year of the Linux Dev Desktop?
- What general trends can we draw from this?