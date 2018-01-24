MP3 Feed | iTunes Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed

A screen; because a picture is worth a thousand words. Who really wants to hear 6 days of temperature forecasts, when you can simply glance at a screen?

If you are following closely the news of various tech websites, one of the latest hot topic in the community was about Nautilus removing desktop icons . Let’s try to clarify some points to ensure the various discussions around it have enough background information and not reacting on emotions only as it could be seen lately. You will have both downstream (mine) and upstream (Carlos) perspectives here.

TING

DigitalOcean

One big difference you should notice immediately is that installing files is just an argument instead of a whole new method and Meson is generally smart about knowing where certain files (like executables) should be installed to.

Over the following years we have borne witness to a long series of events

that none of us could really have predicted. Linux got caught up in the dotcom boom and, with the VA Linux Systems IPO, came to epitomize its excesses, but when that boom went boom, Linux was still there, stronger than ever.

The SCO Group tried to steal our community’s work and turn it into its own

rent-generating machine; in the process of fending them off it was made

clear that the Linux kernel had one of the cleanest code bases around.

Companies discovered our little hobbyist system and invested billions into

it, massively accelerating development at all levels of the system.

We learned how to scale development communities from dozens of developers

up to many thousands of developers.

The security environment, which was initially defending against script

kiddies playing their own form of Capture the Flag, became a fight against

spammers, organized criminals, and nation states with vast resources.

Google bought an obscure phone operating system called Android and used it

to dominate the phone market; as a result, we got mobile devices that are

far more open than they would otherwise have been.

Linux became the base software supporting the bulk of the Internet economy;

some of our biggest contributors do not distribute Linux at all, but they

use it internally and want to help make it work better.