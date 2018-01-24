Linus Torvalds Hates This Fix | Ask Noah 46
Posted on: January 23, 2018
This week on the show we give you the latest update on the Intel vulnerabilities, Noah sets the record straight on Linux media personalities that don’t use Linux & as always your calls are the center of the show.
— Show Notes: —
— The Cliff Notes —
- Red Hat: We Didn’t Pull CPU Microcode Update To Pass the Buck
- Intel: Stop Patching Until Further Notice
- [http://www.datacenterknowledge.com/security/google-technique-offers-spectre-vulnerability-fix-no-performance-loss](Google Technique, Patch Spectre No Performance Loss)
- Linus Response
- Noah is a Guest on the Podcast Engineering School
- See How the Ask Noah Show Got Started (video)
- VoxTeleSys
Find all the resources for this show on the Ask Noah Dashboard
