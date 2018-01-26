Plus how you can store files in others DNS resolver cache, Project Zero finds a new BitTorrent client flaw & more!

We introduce you to Kubernetes, what problems it solves, why everyone is talking about it & where it came from. Also who shouldn’t be using Kubernetes & the problems you can run into when scaling it.

RSS Feeds:

HD Video Feed | MP3 Audio Feed | iTunes Feed | Torrent Feed

Show Notes:

A while ago I did a blog post about how long DNS resolvers hold results in cache for, using RIPE Atlas probes testing against their default resolvers (in a lot of cases, the DNS cache on their modem/router).

However due to a number of coding errors, it is possible for an unauthenticated attacker in the LAN to achieve remote code execution in the router as the root user.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making headway in the security industry as a means to better analyse mountains of information, but will not be widely adopted in the short term because of a lack of actionable data and human expertise, according to security services supplier Check Point.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced today that they will be launching Chronicle, a new business unit that will focus on Cyber Security, using their servers and infrastructure. The new organization hopes to focus on machine learning and artificial intelligence to assist in the fight against cybercrime moving forward.

Google Project Zero security researchers have found what they claim is a “critical flaw” in the Transmission BitTorrent client that could enable cyber crooks to take control of users’ computers.

Kubernetes, at its basic level, is a system for managing containerized applications across a cluster of nodes. In many ways, Kubernetes was designed to address the disconnect between the way that modern, clustered infrastructure is designed, and some of the assumptions that most applications and services have about their environments. Fun fact: The seven spokes in the Kubernetes logo refer to the project’s original name, “Project Seven of Nine.”

We’ve been running Kubernetes for deep learning research for over two years. While our largest-scale workloads manage bare cloud VMs directly, Kubernetes provides a fast iteration cycle, reasonable scalability, and a lack of boilerplate which makes it ideal for most of our experiments. We now operate several Kubernetes clusters (some in the cloud and some on physical hardware), the largest of which we’ve pushed to over 2,500 nodes. This cluster runs in Azure on a combination of D15v2 and NC24 VMs.

Feedback