Linux Action News 38
Posted on: January 28, 2018
Posted in: Featured, Linux Action News, Video
Ubuntu is switching back to Xorg, Linus calls out Intel & are the BSDs dying?
Plus how you can start testing Plasma Mobile, Purism aims for convergence & Mycroft is back!
Episode Links
- Plasma Mobile test ISOs — 44% poll participants wanting to test Plasma Mobile on their device, and/or as a virtual machine, or on real machine.
- Purism aims for convergence — Upon successful completion of our funding campaign, we started to look for a Designer to take care of the user experience for the Librem 5, and a web developer to help us improve the look & feel (and more technical parts) of our website in general. Today, I’m glad to finally welcome them publicly!
- Mycroft Mark 2 — What sets Mark II apart? It’s open source. This means your personal data stays private, you can customize your experience, and Mycroft is a neutral player in the voice game, allowing you to be confident in your personal preference of apps and skills.
- Ubuntu 18.04 to revert to Xorg by default — We have decided that we will ship Xorg by default, and that Wayland will be an optional session available from the login screen.
- Torvalds unhappy with Intel’s response to Spectre — Instead of treating Spectre as a bug, the chip maker is offering Spectre protection as a feature.
- Are the BSDs dying? — Too few eyeballs on code is a security issue as vulnerabilities go unreported and unpatched. Can FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and NetBSD survive?