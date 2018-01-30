Escape Pod Machine | CR 294
Posted on: January 29, 2018
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
A special live on location edition of the show, we talk new gear, workflows & how developers can turn a bad situation around.
Thanks to:
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
Feedback
Hoopla
Dude I’m getting a @DellInnovators! cc @ChrisLAS @CoderRadioShow pic.twitter.com/TuBiTowt6X
— Michael Dominick (@dominucco) January 23, 2018
Less than 10 minutes with Win 10 and I’m already installing #Ubuntu #Linux 17.10 on this bad boy @ChrisLAS @CoderRadioShow
— Michael Dominick (@dominucco) January 26, 2018