Apple Can’t Build This | Ask Noah 47
Posted on: January 31, 2018
Posted in: Ask Noah, Featured, Video
This week we’re live from the Ubuntu Sprint in Seattle, Washington! We show you how you can get the most out of your home audio with Volumio – the open source media server & as always your calls go to the front of the line.
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | HD Video Feed | iTunes Feed
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
— The Cliff Notes —
- VoxTeleSys
— Stay In Touch —
Find all the resources for this show on the Ask Noah Dashboard
Need more help than a radio show can offer? Altispeed provides commercial IT services and they’re excited to offer you a great deal for listening to the Ask Noah Show. Call today and ask about the discount for listeners of the Ask Noah Show!
Contact Noah
asknoah [at] jupiterbroadcasting.com
— Twitter —