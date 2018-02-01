Memo Madness | Unfilter 267
Posted on: February 1, 2018
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
The US has reached peak memo hype, the State of the Union surprises & George Soros gets hacked!
Direct Download:
RSS Feeds:
Video Feed | MP3 Feed | HD Torrent | iTunes
Become an Unfilter supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes —
Links
- Secret Memo Hints at a New Republican Target: Rod Rosenstein – The New York Times
- Trump-FBI feud over classified memo erupts into open conflict – The Washington Post
- San Francisco will wipe out thousands of marijuana convictions dating to 1975
- Highly debated Nunes memo on alleged FISA abuses furthers ‘conspiracy theory,’ Rep. Adam Schiff says
- Gowdy, former Benghazi committee chairman, not seeking re-election – News – GoUpstate – Spartanburg, SC
- Rep. Trey Gowdy to leave Congress, becoming latest high-profile committee chairman to retire | Fox News
- Train carrying members of Congress hits truck, 1 dead – CNNPolitics
- Trump declares ‘a new American moment,’ stresses unity during first State of the Union | New York Post
- Viewers approve of Trump’s first State of the Union address – CBS News poll – CBS News
- Joe Kennedy Says It Wasn’t Drool, It Was ChapStick On His Lips « CBS Boston
- Pelosi Frowns When Trump Calls to ‘Summon the Unity We Need to Deliver’ :: Grabien News
- CBS46’s Ben Swann fired after attempt to bring back Reality Check | Radio and TV Talk
- House Intel committee votes to release Nunes memo – CNNPolitics
- FBI’s deputy director stepping down amid repeated criticism from Trump
- Russia Putin: Kremlin accuses US of meddling in election – BBC News
- A 4-Year-Old Girl Was the Sole Survivor of a U.S. Drone Strike in Afghanistan. Then She Disappeared.
- Trump Ignores DOJ Warning, Notifies Sessions He Wants FISA Memo Released | Zero Hedge
- Hillary Clinton Chose to Shield a Top Adviser Accused of Harassment in 2008 – The New York Times
- Trump-Russia Steele Dossier: FBI’s ‘Insurance Policy’ for Clinton Campaign? | National Review