Green Fairies In Green Fields | CR 295
Posted on: February 5, 2018
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Mike’s got a Greenfield project he’s fired up & a tale of woes to go along with it. Chris inspires a mini-revolt over the weekend & both the guys have some remarks for the week’s Hoopla.
— Show Notes: —
Feedback Hoopla
Chris’s Linux Desktop Challenge
Anyone up for a Plasma desktop challenge for the next week?
I'm installing @KdeNeon on all my systems for the next week: https://t.co/ya2tGeMQxu
Maybe some of you will try it along with me, and send me your updates as you go? Also here's my current setup: pic.twitter.com/lVLf3x4l3U
— Chris Fisher (@ChrisLAS) February 4, 2018
KDE neon
Mike Returns the New Dell
- How will this world long international-nightmare ever end?
Go Go Greenfield
- Is greenfield always better?
- What are the challenges of starting a greenfield project?
- How do you chose technologies and methodologies?
- Testing upfront? As you go? Not at all….