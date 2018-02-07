Plus we launch the biggest desktop Linux challenge in the history of this show & it’s going to have long lasting ramifications.

We’re joined by two Project Atomic members from Red Hat to learn what it’s all about, how Fedora Atomic Workstation works & the problems it solves.

Follow Up / Catch Up

snap install –classic skype

We’ve shipped nearly 1.2 MILLION firmware updates out to Linux users since we started the LVFS project.

Some key points:

We don’t share the IP address with the vendor, in fact it’s not even saved in the MySQL database

The MachineId is a salted hash of your actual /etc/machine-id

The LVFS doesn’t store reports for firmware that it did not sign itself, i.e. locally built firmware archives will be ignored and not logged

You can disable the reporting functionality in all applications by editing /etc/fwupd/remotes.d/*.conf

We have an official GDPR document too — we’ll probably link to that from the Privacy panel in GNOME

This latest update in our continuous innovation stream delivers many new features and enhancements to help secure your data, simplify the system and application lifecycle, and streamline your cloud journey

@Kernellinux @ChrisLAS red hat logo change is in the works. Feedback welcomed from all. Can you mention this in a show or two?https://t.co/ZPUEGaRi1K — Alex Kretzschmar (@IronicBadger) February 5, 2018

Fedora Atomic provides the best platform for your Linux-Docker-Kubernetes (LDK) application stack.

Atomic OpenShift Engineer for Red Hat. Fedora Atomic WG member. Passionate about open source.

Fedora 27 Atomic Released

An Introduction to Fedora Atomic Workstation Features:

Multi-Architecture Support : Fedora 27 Atomic Host is available for 64-bit ARM and Power8 processor architectures as well as 64-bit Intel (i.e. AArch64, ppc64le and x86_64). Not only are we distributing ISOs and cloud images for all three architectures, we will also be providing two-week OSTree updates for them as well.

Containerized Kubernetes : As planned, the Kubernetes binaries have been removed from the base image for Atomic Host. This change both shrinks the base image size, and allows users to install the container orchestration platform and version of their choice, whether it’s Kubernetes, OpenShift, or something else. Look for a blog post tommorrow on how to migrate your Kubernetes install.

: As planned, the Kubernetes binaries have been removed from the base image for Atomic Host. This change both shrinks the base image size, and allows users to install the container orchestration platform and version of their choice, whether it’s Kubernetes, OpenShift, or something else. Look for a blog post tommorrow on how to migrate your Kubernetes install. Atomic Workstation Updates : For over a year, Fedora contributors have been experimenting with an RPM-OStree build of Fedora Workstation, with all of their applications running in containers or Flatpaks. This build, now called “Atomic Workstation”, will be receiving regular updates starting with this release.

: For over a year, Fedora contributors have been experimenting with an RPM-OStree build of Fedora Workstation, with all of their applications running in containers or Flatpaks. This build, now called “Atomic Workstation”, will be receiving regular updates starting with this release. One Big OverlayFS2 Volume : New Atomic Host systems will now get a single filesystem volume by default, which will share binaries, system containers, and OCI/docker containers using OverlayFS2. Users who need to partition container images and storage onto a separate volume can still do so using kickstart options and container-storage-setup configuration.

: New Atomic Host systems will now get a single filesystem volume by default, which will share binaries, system containers, and OCI/docker containers using OverlayFS2. Users who need to partition container images and storage onto a separate volume can still do so using kickstart options and configuration. OSTree Package Layering Improvements : RPM-OStree has added two capabilities supporting modifying individula systems: remove and replace overrides, and LiveFS layering.

Project Atomic

Use immutable infrastructure to deploy and scale your containerized

applications. Project Atomic builds OSes, tools, and containers for

cloud native platforms.

One of the primary goals of developing AppCenter Dashboard was to build a sustainable app ecosystem. I don’t think it’s a surprise to anyone that although the AppCenter ecosystem is growing, nobody can make a living on it yet. That’s what we mean when we say “sustainable”. Writing apps is a real, hard, full-time job. If we want to see more high-quality, Open Source apps then we need to prioritize getting third-party app developers paid.

This post describes how the Linux kernel development model works, what a long term supported kernel is, how the kernel developer’s approach security bugs, and why all systems that use Linux should be using all of the stable releases and not attempting to pick and choose random patches.

KDE neon is a rapidly updated software repository. Most users will want to use the packages built from released software which make up our User Edition. KDE contributors and testers can use the packages built from KDE Git in the Developer Editions. It uses the foundation of the latest Ubuntu LTS (16.04).

Tuesday, 06 February 2018. Today KDE releases a Feature update to Plasma 5, versioned 5.12.0. Plasma 5.12 LTS is the second long-term support release from the Plasma 5 team. We have been working hard, focusing on speed and stability for this release. Boot time to desktop has been improved by reviewing the code for anything which blocks execution. The team has been triaging and fixing bugs in every aspect of the codebase, tidying up artwork, removing corner cases, and ensuring cross-desktop integration. For the first time, we offer our Wayland integration on long-term support, so you can be sure we will continue to provide bug fixes and improvements to the Wayland experience. The list of new features in Plasma 5.12 LTS doesn’t stop with improved performance. You can also look forward to the following: