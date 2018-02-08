Operation FreeNAS Rescue | TechSNAP 355
Posted on: February 8, 2018
Posted in: Featured, TechSNAP, Video
We save our FreeNAS Mini from the edge & perform an emergency migration to much larger hardware.
Plus 12 tips for secure authentication, the future of network security where there is no LAN, a botnet exploiting Android ADB & your questions.
Thanks to:
Direct Download:
RSS Feeds:
HD Video Feed | MP3 Audio Feed | iTunes Feed | Torrent Feed
Become a supporter on Patreon:
Show Notes:
In just 24 hours, 5,000 Android devices are conscripted into mining botnet
A fast-moving botnet that appeared over the weekend has already infected thousands of Android devices with potentially destructive malware that mines digital coins on behalf of the unknown attackers, researchers said.
Google Cloud Platform Blog: 12 best practices for user account, authorization and password management
Account management, authorization and password management can be tricky. For many developers, account management is a dark corner that doesn’t get enough attention. For product managers and customers, the resulting experience often falls short of expectations.
Operation FreeNAS Rescue
- eSata vs new Hardware rig.
- Staged upgrade, move the USB Internal header drive FreeNAS drive.
- Slide in the new disks, and power it up!
- After it booted, and we verified it saw the drives.. It was time to create our pool.
Feedback / Follow Up
Google dedicates engineering team to accelerate development of WordPress ecosystem
Google’s partnership with WordPress aims to jump-start the platform’s support of the latest web technologies — particularly those involving performance & mobile experience. And they’re hiring WordPress experts.