Chris Goes to Microsoft | CR 296
Posted on: February 12, 2018
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Why the hell did Microsoft open source PowerShell Core, .Net Core, Visual Studio Code? What could possibly be in it for them? Chris goes onsite to ask what’s been on everyone’s mind & figure out what their angle is.
Plus the massive leaps Kotlin seems to be making, your questions, our answers & more!
— Show Notes: —
Feedback / Follow Up
- Wilmer Writes in with Insights into Mike’s Dell GPU Woes
Hoopla
It was only after completing a large task in Kotlin that I realized my career outlook would be forever changed.
These features were delayed after Apple Inc. concluded it needed its own major upgrade in the way the company develops and introduces new products. Instead of keeping engineers on a relentless annual schedule and cramming features into a single update, Apple will start focusing on the next two years of updates for its iPhone and iPad operating system, according to people familiar with the change.
Backing up our code repository into an object storage infrastructure provides us with an off-site copy of our data that we can recover when needed. Spaces is DigitalOcean’s object storage solution that offers a destination for users to store backups of digital assets, documents, and code.
Chris Goes to the Church of PowerShell
Microsoft has released an updated version of PowerShell which adds support for macOS and Linux. PowerShell Core 6.0 uses .NET Core rather than the .NET framework, and this means it is able to break out of being a Windows-only tool.
However, there are currently no plans to introduce new functionality to Windows PowerShell. This means that the risk of regression will be very low for Windows PowerShell, so you can count on it as a stable platform for your existing workloads.