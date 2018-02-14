This week on The Ask Noah Show we ask the question “how far is too far?”. Some people are putting bluetooth speakers in their house, others are injecting bluetooth devices into their bodies. We break it down for you, plus your calls, all in this week’s episode!

RSS Feeds:

MP3 Feed | HD Video Feed | iTunes Feed

— Show Notes: —

— The Cliff Notes —

— Stay In Touch —

Find all the resources for this show on the Ask Noah Dashboard

Need more help than a radio show can offer? Altispeed provides commercial IT services and they’re excited to offer you a great deal for listening to the Ask Noah Show. Call today and ask about the discount for listeners of the Ask Noah Show!

Contact Noah

asknoah [at] jupiterbroadcasting.com

— Twitter —