A new storm of controversy is swarming around Donald Trump & this one has some real media staying power. We also dig into why the Adam Schiff’s Russia memo wasn’t released & the week’s “cyber scare”.

Plus we bust the biggest myth about cannabis, present you with a packed Overtime & more!

RSS Feeds:

Video Feed | MP3 Feed | HD Torrent | iTunes

Become an Unfilter supporter on Patreon:

Patreon

— Show Notes —

Links:

Question? Comments? Contact us here!