A Storm is Coming | Unfilter 269
February 15, 2018
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
A new storm of controversy is swarming around Donald Trump & this one has some real media staying power. We also dig into why the Adam Schiff’s Russia memo wasn’t released & the week’s “cyber scare”.
Plus we bust the biggest myth about cannabis, present you with a packed Overtime & more!
- Nancy Pelosi raised nearly $50 million for Democrats in 2017 – Washington Times
- Stormy Daniels believes Trump lawyer broke nondisclosure agreement over alleged affair | TheHill
- Stormy Daniels’ manager says the porn star ‘is going to tell her story’ – CNNPolitics
- Twitter deleted 200,000 Russian troll tweets. Read them here.
- FBI warns of Chinese infiltration of U.S. higher education | McClatchy Washington Bureau
- Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff says regulate Facebook like tobacco
- Seattle Could be First U.S. City to Regulate Facebook Ads – Next City
- Should Washington begin regulating Facebook? Some lawmakers say yes. – NBC News
- Here’s How Facebook Could Be Regulated | HuffPost
- We Can’t Trust Facebook to Regulate Itself – The New York Times
- In Leaked Chats, WikiLeaks Discusses Preference for GOP Over Clinton, Russia, Trolling, and Feminists They Don’t Like
- Comey had secret meeting with Obama just before Trump inauguration
- DHS pushes back on NBC, ‘no evidence’ Russians ‘manipulated’ elections
- FBI director contradicts White House’s Porter timeline – CNNPolitics
- France will strike Syria if use of chemical weapons proven | Fox News
- Woman thrown out of West Virginia town hall meeting for listing politician’s oil and gas donors | The Independent
- Putin had to approve Russian attack on US troops | New York Post
- Suspect in custody after shooting outside NSA campus | New York Post
- Netanyahu rejects calls to resign after police seek indictment
- Dems: Bill Clinton too toxic to campaign in midterms – POLITICO
- Advertisers Tuning Out TV in Sign of Trouble for Media Companies – Bloomberg
- The FBI director says Chinese society as a whole is a threat to the US – BI
- Media Executives Talked About Facebook Regulation In Private Meeting
- Porter blamed ex-wife’s black eye on an accident in off-the-record meeting with reporters – POLITICO
- CNN restructuring digital operation, will lay off staffers – Feb. 13, 2018
- Jared Kushner credit line debts increased in 2017 – POLITICO
- NY Times Abruptly Fires Its New Nazi-Befriending Editorial Board Hire | HuffPost
- White House reels as FBI director contradicts official claims about alleged abuser – The Washington Post
- How $1 million in medical debt was forgiven in Washington by KIRO 7, Jesse Jones | KIRO-TV
- Dutch Official Admits Lying About Meeting With Putin: Is Fake News Used by Russia or About Russia?
- Winter Olympics: Russia fans making a mockery of the IOC
- Where will ISIS go after Iraq and Syria? — The Statesman
- Israel demands payment for jeep that killed Palestinian | Israel News | Al Jazeera
- Now Mattis Admits There Was No Evidence Assad Used Poison Gas on His People
- What was Syria like under Assad from 2000 to 2010? | World Affairs
- Trump Sold a $40 Million Estate to a Russian Oligarch for $100 Million—and a Democratic Senator Wants to Know Why
- Israel Hits Back at Iran and Syria as Border Region Boils – Bloomberg
- Grassley Graham Memo Affirms Nunes Memo on FISA & Steele Dossier | National Review
- U.S. Secretly Negotiated With Russians to Buy Stolen NSA Documents — and the Russians Offered Trump-Related Material, Too
- Congressional Russia investigators interested in 2nd Trump-Russia dossier
- Jeff Sessions: marijuana helped cause the opioid epidemic. The research: no. – Vox
- House Intel Republicans plan to wall off their aides from Democratic staffers – CBS News
- WSJ Columnist: Why is the Media Ignoring the Real Bombshell FISA Memo? – Guy Benson
- FISA Memo Is Scarier than Watergate | National Review
- Why FISA-gate Is Scarier Than Watergate