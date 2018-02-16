The Concern with Containers | TechSNAP 356

Posted on: February 15, 2018

The problems containers can’t solve, nasty security flaws in Skype and Telegram & Cisco discovers they have a bigger issue on their hands then first realized.

Plus the latest jaw-dropping techniques to extract data from air-gapped systems.

Show Notes:

Skype can’t fix a nasty security bug without a massive code rewrite

The bug grants a low-level user access to every corner of the operating system.

Zero-day vulnerability in Telegram

In October 2017, we learned of a vulnerability in Telegram Messenger’s Windows client that was being exploited in the wild. It involves the use of a classic right-to-left override attack when a user sends files over the messenger service.

Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Remote Code Execution and Denial of Service Vulnerability

A vulnerability in the XML parser of Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance (ASA) Software could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to cause a reload of the affected system or to remotely execute code.

Microsoft To Embrace Decentralized Identity Systems Built On Bitcoin And Other Blockchains

In a new post today, Microsoft announced their embrace of public blockchains, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, for use in decentralized identity systems. Initially, the longtime tech giant will support blockchain-based decentralized IDs (DIDs) through the Microsoft Authenticator app.

Containers Will Not Fix Your Broken Culture (and Other Hard Truths)

We focus so often on technical anti-patterns, neglecting similar problems inside our social structures. Spoiler alert: the solutions to many difficulties that seem technical can be found by examining our interactions with others. Let’s talk about five things you’ll want to know when working with those pesky creatures known as humans.

Escaping Sensitive Data from Faraday-Caged, Air-Gapped Computers via Magnetic Fields

Our method is based on an exploitation of the magnetic field generated by the computer’s CPU. Unlike electromagnetic radiation (EMR), low frequency magnetic radiation propagates through the air, penetrating metal shielding such as Faraday cages (e.g., compass still works inside Faraday cages).

