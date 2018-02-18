Deep Learning | User Error 46
Posted on: February 18, 2018
Noah and the Beard switch up the format a bit this week, taking a more laid back and wondering approach to the weeks topics. We cover everything from Linux on the Nintendo switch and Net Neutrality to Netflix shows, ultrawide monitors & more. There’s something for everyone this week!
+ (00:00:23) – Noah doesn’t watch cable. 24. Canadian Star Trek. James Bond. Black Mirror.
+ (00:23:58) – Concealed carry nachos. Dominoes vs Pizza Hut.
+ (00:33:48) – Switch, to Linux.
+ (00:38:40) – #AskError: If you could choose where and when you died, how would you do it? How can a religious person be friends with an atheist?
+ (01:06:45) – Rikai and Noah get ultra-wide. Dell and Lenovo dock.
+ (01:31:31) – #AskError: what do you want to do that’s illegal? What’s illegal, really? Meth is the best ADHD treatment.
+ (01:48:27) – We need more ISP competition.
+ (01:56:18) – Rikai and Noah are not medically trained professionals.
+ (02:14:08) – Use #AskError to send in questions, whether they’re happy or sad.
Links
- Amazon.com: Nokia 3310 3G Factory Unlocked Phone (AT&T/T-Mobile) – 32MB – 2.4″ Screen – Charcoal (U.S. Warranty): Cell Phones & Accessories
- Amazon.com: Dell UltraSharp U3415W 34-Inch Curved LED-Lit Monitor: Computers & Accessories
- Lenovo X1 Carbon laptop has a screw loose, poses a fire hazard | Ars Technica
- The Linux Corner | Razer Insider | Forum
- Gaming Laptop -The New Razer Blade
- Amazon.com: ASUS VivoBook F510UA FHD Laptop, Intel Core i5-8250U, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, USB-C, NanoEdge Display, Fingerprint, Windows 10, Star Gray (F510UA-AH51): Computers & Accessories
- FCC report finds almost no broadband competition at 100Mbps speeds | Ars Technica
- Hacker group manages to run Linux on a Nintendo Switch | TechCrunch
🐧🐧🐧🐧 #switch pic.twitter.com/4iTjTk9D59
— fail0verflow (@fail0verflow) February 6, 2018