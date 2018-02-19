Linux Action News 41
A famous Solaris tool comes to Linux, Firefox is baking in ads & Google wants to take over the web with AMP.
Plus Ubuntu’s plans to collect user metrics, the Linux on Galaxy survey & Plasma desktop on a Nintendo Switch.
Episode Links
- dtrace relicensed as GPLv2 — This changeset integrates DTrace module sources into the main kernel source tree under the GPLv2 license. Sources have been moved to appropriate locations in the kernel tree.
- Firefox adding sponsored stories to the new tab page — What’s next? We recently started testing personalized recommendations, and we will soon experiment with showing an occasional sponsored story within the Pocket Recommendations section in New Tab Page in Firefox Beta. This will be shown to a small portion of U.S. users as we start to test.
- AMP Stories and AMP for email — Starting with the Gmail Developer Preview of AMP for Email today, the new feature will allow users to perform simple tasks such as booking calendar appointments and checking into flights directly within the layout of the email.
- Ubuntu plans metrics collection — “We want to be able to focus our engineering efforts on the things that matter most to our users, and in order to do that we need to get some more data about sort of setups our users have and which software they are running on it,” explained Will Cooke, the director of Ubuntu Desktop at Canonical.
- Ubuntu adds ‘Minimal Install’ option 18.04 — The new “minimal install” option appears in section of the installer that asks whether you want to install restricted codecs to enable multimedia playback alongside the main desktop.
- Linux on Galaxy Survey — “In order to determine how to best design the product to meet your needs, we ask for a moment of your time to complete this Linux on Galaxy Survey.”
- Plasma running on a Switch — Code execution is all the rage these days, but can your Switch do *this*?