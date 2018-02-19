Lunch Break Coder | CR 297

Posted on: February 19, 2018

Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video

Mike may have cracked the testing pitch, the harsh reason the Junior Developer is dying & a nice batch of audience questions and follow up.

This week’s Coder Radio is just like mom’s cookin’, but with a taste of Kotlin.

— Show Notes: —

Feedback / Follow Up

Hoopla

Who Killed The Junior Developer?

It’s not just a sign that an individual company is broken, it’s a sign the entire industry is broken.

Foot In The Testing Door

We all know that not having automated tests is a sign of developers taking risky shortcuts. However, we tend to be a little shy as to why we so often feel compelled to take this shortcut — client budgets

