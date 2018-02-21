Is Linux Right For This? | Ask Noah 50
Posted on: February 21, 2018
Posted in: Ask Noah, Featured, Video
For 50 episodes Noah has been telling callers Linux is the right choice. This week we take a call where Linux might not be the best fit! We talk crypto with Rikai our editor & tell you about the android app that will change your life!
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | HD Video Feed | iTunes Feed
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
— The Cliff Notes —
— Stay In Touch —
Find all the resources for this show on the Ask Noah Dashboard
Need more help than a radio show can offer? Altispeed provides commercial IT services and they’re excited to offer you a great deal for listening to the Ask Noah Show. Call today and ask about the discount for listeners of the Ask Noah Show!
Contact Noah
asknoah [at] jupiterbroadcasting.com
— Twitter —