Russia’s Thirteen | Unfilter 270

Posted on: February 22, 2018

Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video

uf-0270-v

Robert Mueller indicts 13 Russian nationalists & three Russian entities in the first major results of his Russia investigation. We’ve read the indictment, the tweets from the “troll factory” & done some digging into the Internet Research Agency. We report with our full breakdown.

Plus the latest cyber scare that’s hinting at Skynet, a high-note with a theme & a concentrated Overtime!

