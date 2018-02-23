The Launch | T3 261

Elon Musk bet the future of SpaceX on the Falcon Heavy launch. On Thursday SpaceX launched a pair of prototype satellites intended to form the basis for Starlink, a constellation of satellites that are designed to beam broadband internet down to Earth.

But it almost didn’t happen.

Plus the tech news, Kickstarter of the week, and our plans for Season 1.

