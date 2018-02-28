This week we ask the question who can you trust in the linux media space? What kind of shows do you want to listen to, and what kind of talent do you look for when you listen to podcasts. We break it down for you, plus your calls in this weeks episode.

RSS Feeds:

MP3 Feed | HD Video Feed | iTunes Feed

— Show Notes: —

— The Cliff Notes —

— Stay In Touch —

Find all the resources for this show on the Ask Noah Dashboard

Need more help than a radio show can offer? Altispeed provides commercial IT services and they’re excited to offer you a great deal for listening to the Ask Noah Show. Call today and ask about the discount for listeners of the Ask Noah Show!

Contact Noah

asknoah [at] jupiterbroadcasting.com

— Twitter —