Obscene Excuses | Unfilter 271

Posted on: February 28, 2018

Scott Israel suddenly finds himself embroiled in controversy over his agency’s response to the recent high school shooting & this week the worst stretch of Scott Israel’s life has gotten even worse.

Plus Trump’s surprising response, a high budget Cyber scare & someone finally asks the NSA the hard questions about backdooring encryption.

We wrap it up with a rant from Chase, a special high note & a packed Overtime!

— Show Notes —

Links:

