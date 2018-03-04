Niche Busters | CR 298

Posted on: March 3, 2018

Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video

Comment on This Video

Share This Video

Embed This Video

cr-0298-v

Mike’s back from a conference in New York & to say he’s got a few things on his mind is putting it mildly. Strap in as we rip through myths, lies & salesmen.

RSS Feeds:

MP3 Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video

Become a supporter on Patreon:

Patreon

— Show Notes: —

Follow Up

Hoopla

Alexa has lost its voice as Amazon Web Services suffers widespread outage – The Verge

A regional outage impacting Amazon’s servers has led to Alexa becoming unresponsive on Echo products and other devices that support the assistant

Keyboardio: heirloom-grade keyboards for serious typists

We’ve placed an independently programmable RGB LED underneath each and every key on the keyboard. Out of the box, the Model 01 can breathe, glow and do cute rainbow fade animations with the best of them, but the neat part is that each and every one of those LEDs is end-user controllable. With just a few lines of code in the Arduino IDE, you can completely customize the light show.

Question? Comments? Contact us here!