Mike’s Wishlist | CR 299
Posted on: March 5, 2018
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Chris is on the road & Mike’s been reflecting. Plus we answer some of your questions, which snowball into some much larger discussions.
Then Mike’s made a list & he’s checking it twice.
— Show Notes: —
Feedback / Follow Up
Episode 300 Shenanigans
Coder Radio is celebrating episode 300 in style with these awesome coasters!
Mike’s new toy?
Holy crap @xamarinhq running on @JetBrainsRider! Great to have an IDE I prefer over VS for Mac #programming #appdev #iOSDev @CoderRadioShow @ChrisLAS pic.twitter.com/WnNg718gVD
— Michael Dominick (@dominucco) March 4, 2018
Mac Wishlist – dominickm.com
Coder Radio listeners will know that I’ve had a lot of angst for the last few years over modern Apple’s treatment of the Mac as a platform. What some of them may not know is that I actually want to love the Mac again, but I find the product design decisions to be fairly alienating. Like most tech commentators I have a wish list of what I think Apple should do to restore the Mac to the gold standard of progressional workstations that I believe it formally was and once again can be. To be clear, I believe that macOS and desktops as a whole will be exclusively professional devices in the not so distant future, therefore, there’s no reason to make any costly compromises to a more consumer market — today, I’d urge any non pro (pro in the sense of developer, designer, data scientist etc) to go with an iPad Pro or the small MacBook if they want a physical keyboard.