A clock designed to run for 10,000 years is an hubristic project, of course, but also a quite fascinating one – you can watch the installation video as well as find out more about the clock, and its chances of running for about as long as human civilization has existed, at LongNow.org.

Ubuntu 18.04 shipping with the 4.15 linux kernel (which already carries the hv_sock bits), we won’t need to apply the linux-azure kernel. The version of XRDP that ships as available in 18.04 is already compiled with hv_sock feature turned on, so there’s no more need to build xrdp/xorgxrdp—a simple “apt install” will bring in all the feature goodness!

Now you can download and install Kali Linux directly from the Microsoft App Store on Windows 10 just like any other application.

If Jakarta sounds familiar, it’s because it is not the first time that name has been applied to a JEE server. From 1999 to 2011, the Apache Software Foundation ran Apache Jakarta, which covered all of Apache’s open-source Java efforts.

As you may know, elementary operates on a task-based rather than time-based system for releases. This means before we can release Juno, there’s a lot of work to do! So far, there are a little over 350 closed issue reports associated with the first Juno beta. Here are some highlights of the things you’ll see in the next version of elementary OS:

