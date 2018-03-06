Selling Out for Open Source | LUP 239
Posted on: March 6, 2018
We chip away at a larger meta topic this week, but before we get there we share a batch of community news, live technical feats & a random post show.
Follow Up / Catch Up
Jeff Bezos Has Spent $42 Million Building a Clock to Run 10,000 Years
A clock designed to run for 10,000 years is an hubristic project, of course, but also a quite fascinating one – you can watch the installation video as well as find out more about the clock, and its chances of running for about as long as human civilization has existed, at LongNow.org.
Sneak Peek: Taking a Spin with Enhanced Linux VMs
Ubuntu 18.04 shipping with the 4.15 linux kernel (which already carries the hv_sock bits), we won’t need to apply the linux-azure kernel. The version of XRDP that ships as available in 18.04 is already compiled with hv_sock feature turned on, so there’s no more need to build xrdp/xorgxrdp—a simple “apt install” will bring in all the feature goodness!
Sneak Peek: Taking a Spin with Enhanced Linux VMs
Now you can download and install Kali Linux directly from the Microsoft App Store on Windows 10 just like any other application.
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) Enters Feature Freeze, First Beta Lands March 8
SCALE 16x | 16x
Slack client for your terminal
A Slack client for your terminal.
Good-bye JEE, hello Jakarta EE
If Jakarta sounds familiar, it’s because it is not the first time that name has been applied to a JEE server. From 1999 to 2011, the Apache Software Foundation ran Apache Jakarta, which covered all of Apache’s open-source Java efforts.
Juno Progress for January & February
As you may know, elementary operates on a task-based rather than time-based system for releases. This means before we can release Juno, there’s a lot of work to do! So far, there are a little over 350 closed issue reports associated with the first Juno beta. Here are some highlights of the things you’ll see in the next version of elementary OS:
What Microsoft understands about open source that your company does not
Microsoft understands that its future depends upon contributing to open source, not just using it. Here’s why your company needs the same strategy.