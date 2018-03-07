Can’t Live Without IT | Ask Noah 52

Posted on: March 6, 2018

Posted in: Ask Noah, Featured, Video

This week we talk about the open source projects and closed source alternatives that make your job as an IT admin a piece of cake. We talk to Ben who wants to know if he can get Linux on his MacBook, the mumble room joins us & a distro elimination challenge update.

