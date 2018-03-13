Linux Action News 44
Posted on: March 11, 2018
Posted in: Featured, Linux Action News, Video
OpenWatch is trying to free your wrist and empower modular smart watches, Fedora’s solution to the IoT mess, and more AMP shenanigans from Google to take over the web.
Debian and Kali land on Windows 10’s Linux Subsystem, and Noah joins Chris from SCaLE16x
RSS Feeds:
HD Video Feed | MP3 Feed | iTunes Feed
Become a supporter on Patreon:
Episode Links
- OpenWatch — Modular smartphone and smartwatch devices may be a niche idea, but it’s one that has a lot of passionate people behind it. The process of having to buy a brand new device just to upgrade or replace a single component feels very archaic. Unless you’re willing to pry apart a device yourself (or pay someone to do it), you’re forced to purchase a brand new device when something inside of it breaks.
- Fedora IoT Edition — So what will be happening over the coming weeks (and months)? We’ll be getting the working group in place, getting an initial monthly release process in place so that people can start to have something to kick the tires with and provide feedback and drive discussion.
- More AMP tyranny from Google — Google’s goal is to extend support in features like the Top Stories carousel to AMP-like content that (1) meets a set of performance and user experience criteria and (2) implements a set of new web standards. Some of the proposed standards in the critical path are Feature Policy, Web Packaging, iframe promotion, Performance Timeline, and Paint Timing.
- GitHub makes open-source project licensing easier with an open-source program | ZDNet — GitHub has open sourced Licensed, an internal tool they’ve used to automate some of GitHub’s open-source projects licensing process.
- Debian & Kali Linux Are Now On Windows Subsystem for Linux — Joining Kali, Ubuntu, SUSE, and openSUSE on Windows WSL now is also Debian Linux.
- SCALE 16x Report — SCaLE 16X — the 16th annual Southern California Linux Expo. Pasadena Convention Center.