This week Noah fills in for Chris while he’s on his return journey from SCaLE! The guys get down deep on a variety of topics from screen sharing in Plasma under Wayland to the status of the GTK ‘CommuniTheme’ for ubuntu 18.04 and more!

Electron is simply an accessible open-source app development framework. It lets web developers create desktop apps using the technologies they’re already familiar with, like JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. This angle — low barrier to entry — is why Electron is proving so popular, and so quickly. Developers who might never have made a desktop app can now push the envelope, get creative, and bring their ideas to life using existing skills.

One of the important missing features in Plasma wayland session is without a doubt possibility to share your screen or record you screen. To support this you need help of the compositor and somehow deliver all needed information to the client (application), in ideal way something what can be used by all DEs, such as Gnome. Luckily, this has been one of the primary goals of Pipewire, together with support for Flatpak. Using this API, applications can now have access to your screen content on Wayland sessions or in case they are running in sandbox. With various backend implementation, like xdg-desktop-portal-kde or xdg-desktop-portal-gtk, they just need to support one API to target all desktops. the client first needs to create a session between him and xdp (xdg-desktop-portal) backend implementation, user then gets a dialog with a screen he would like to share and starts screen sharing.

Should allow for support of OBS

Should support multiple displays

We are preparing Ubuntu MATE 18.04 (Bionic Beaver) for distribution on April 26th, 2018 With this Beta pre-release, you can see what we are trying out in preparation for our next (stable) version.

Now supports high DPI auto detection and scaling

If your hardware supports DRI3 then Marco compositing is now hardware accelerated. This dramatically improves 3D rendering performance, particularly in games.

Improved global menus

As many of you know, the “CommuniTheme” (as it’s currently known) is shaping up to be something pretty special. A canny crop of community creators have carefully adapted the ditched designs of the Unity 8 desktop into an attractive, real, and pretty reliable working theme.

But alas their work will not be part of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, due for release on April 26, 2018.

The decision is a sad one, but it means the Ambiance GTK theme will continue to live on until 2023, having been first introduced back in 2010.

It helps developers by providing all you can expect from a general purpose text editor, such as syntax highlighting for more than 100 different languages, code folding, color schemes, file monitoring, multiple selection and much more.

You can search text using the power of regular expressions. You can organize documents side by side. You can use real-time highlighting to find near identifiers in no time

Simon is an open source speech recognition program that can replace your mouse and keyboard. The system is designed to be as flexible as possible and will work with any language or dialect.

