Host Your Own Spotify | Ask Noah 54
Posted on: March 14, 2018
Posted in: Ask Noah, Featured, Video
This week on The Ask Noah Show Timothy calls back and puts all the discussion about a streaming audio player to an end. Noah gives you a brief look at some of the hosted services you can host, or pay to have hosted, and of course your calls go to the front of the line.
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | HD Video Feed | iTunes Feed
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
— The Cliff Notes —
- Airsonic – Host your own spotify
- Airsonic GitHub
- Airsonic Docker Install
- Subsonic Release
- Airsonic / Subsonic Android App
- Chosen By Timothy
- Open Source Visitor Software
- See How the Ask Noah Show Got Started (video)
- VoxTeleSys
— Stay In Touch —
Find all the resources for this show on the Ask Noah Dashboard
Need more help than a radio show can offer? Altispeed provides commercial IT services and they’re excited to offer you a great deal for listening to the Ask Noah Show. Call today and ask about the discount for listeners of the Ask Noah Show!
Contact Noah
asknoah [at] jupiterbroadcasting.com
— Twitter —