The Conclusion Distraction | Unfilter 272
Posted on: March 14, 2018
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
The House ends their Russia probe with a finding of no collusion. That’s not all that surprising, but what is a bit shocking is the timing.
Then we discuss possible motivations for Trump firing Rex Tillerson, the odd choice of Mike Pompeo & what the hell is going on with North Korea.
Plus a packed Overtime, a hot tip high-note & more!
