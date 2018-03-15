The House ends their Russia probe with a finding of no collusion. That’s not all that surprising, but what is a bit shocking is the timing.

Then we discuss possible motivations for Trump firing Rex Tillerson, the odd choice of Mike Pompeo & what the hell is going on with North Korea.

Plus a packed Overtime, a hot tip high-note & more!

RSS Feeds:

Video Feed | MP3 Feed | HD Torrent | iTunes

Become an Unfilter supporter on Patreon:

Patreon

— Show Notes —

Links:

Question? Comments? Contact us here!