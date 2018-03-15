Developers Rule the World | CR 300
Posted on: March 15, 2018
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
It’s a special Coder Super show with big announcements & we look back at five years of Coder Radio.
We have witnessed a massive shift of power & it’s been happening right under developers noses. From the slowly won battle for control of the server, to Amazon’s control over the Internet.
— Show Notes: —
Feedback / Follow Up
Hoopla
Coder 300 Super Show
- First episode was published on June 11th, 2012
In 2012
- The Mars Science Laboratory or “Curiosity Rover” successfully lands on Mars.
- US President Barack Obama is re-elected for his second term.
- US Attorney General Eric Holder is held in contempt of Congress.
- End of the world was supposed to be Dec 21st of 2012… Stupid Mayan Calendar.
- The space shuttle Endeavour has its final flight in September.
- Microsoft releases the Windows 8
- Instagram releases a version for the Android operating system.
- Facebook goes public and its initial stock offering was at thirty-eight dollars per share.
New Coder Radio Features
- Totally re-worked back-end.
- Based on industry best practices, much faster downloads.
Rolling out on Spotify soon.
New RSS feed: coder.show/rss
- Links will now be in the feed, including mobile podcast clients.
New contact page: coder.show/contact
Chris taking back over the editing, going to focus on incremental improvements to our sound.
- Chapter Markers in the MP3 file. Sick of hardware talk, skip right over it with a single tap.
- Easy to find show notes, with new coder.show/XXX site layout.
New Coder Swag
Calendar 2 made $2K in 3 days mining cryptocurrency, but Apple says it violated Mac App Store guidelines | 9to5Mac
Qbix CEO Greg Magarshak explained in a statement to 9to5Mac that shortly after the story broke yesterday, Apple removed Calendar 2 from the App Store for violating guideline 2.4.2, which says apps should be designed to be power efficient.
Stack Overflow Developer Survey 2018
This year, we covered a few new topics ranging from artificial intelligence to ethics in coding. Here are a few of the top takeaways from this year’s results:
- DevOps and machine learning are important trends in the software industry today. Languages and frameworks associated with these kinds of works are on the rise, and developers working in these areas command the highest salaries.
- Only tiny fractions of developers say that they would write unethical code or that they have no obligation to consider the ethical implications of code, but beyond that, respondents see a lot of ethical gray. Developers are not sure how they would report ethical problems, and have differing ideas about who ultimately is responsible for unethical code.
- Developers are overall optimistic about the possibilities that artificial intelligence offers, but are not in agreement about what the dangers of AI are.
- Python has risen in the ranks of programming languages on our survey, surpassing C# in popularity this year, much like it surpassed PHP last year.
10 Years of iOS SDK
How as iOS development changed from the original release of the SDK
iOS’s general influence on development culture as a whole. Good? Bad?
Where iOS development was and where it looks to be going