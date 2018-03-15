Netflix’s Dark Capacity | TechSNAP 359
Netflix has a few tricks we can learn from, and the story of clever malware that was operating undetected since 2012.
Plus we discuss Let’s Encrypt’s Wildcard support and explain what ACME v2 is.
Then we detail the bad position Samba 4 admins are in, and the real cause of these recent 1.7Tbps DDoS attacks.
