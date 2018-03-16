Google – Conspiracy Fighter | T3 267

Posted on: March 16, 2018

Posted in: Featured, Today, Video

Google’s got a solution to all those crazy conspiracy YouTube videos. There’s just one major problem…

Plus Geek Squad’s cozy relationship with the FBI, Intel’s hardware fix for Spectre is closer than you thought, and what the hell is a Steve?

Then our Kickstarter of the week, big Jupiter Broadcasting news, and more.

