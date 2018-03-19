Being David | CR 301

Posted on: March 19, 2018

Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video

Mike and Chris find themselves at similar forks in the road with their business. And they both share raw observations from the front lines of some hard choices.

Plus some weekly Hoopla, listener questions, and more!

Hoopla

Amazon’s new GameOn API helps developers add eSports competitions to their games

GameOn is built-on top of AWS and designed to work cross platform; as long as the system your game is running on can make API calls — be it mobile, console, or a computer — it should all work just fine.

Staying Small

  • David vs Goliath
  • What does it mean to be small and stay small
  • Does anyone really choose to stay small
  • Strategies for dealing with Goliath
    • Direct competition?
    • Avoidance?
    • Partnership?

