Snitching on SCaLE | LUP 241

Posted on: March 20, 2018

Posted in: Featured, LINUX Unplugged, Video

We’re playing just one interview from SCaLE this year, tons of community news, and two handy app picks.

Plus webOS returns, some fundamental Linux plumping upgrades, and Private Internet Access goes Open Source.

LG Announces webOS Open-Source Edition

LG in cooperation with South Korea’s NIPA government agency are working on making webOS suitable as a more open platform with open connectivity. They are still looking to commercialize it as an open-source platform, LG announced this morning.

GNOME 3.28 Release Notes

GNOME 3.28 is the latest version of GNOME 3, and is the result of 6 months’ hard work by the GNOME community. It contains major new features, as well as many smaller improvements and bug fixes. In total, the release incorporates 25832 changes, made by approximately 838 contributors.

New Major GStreamer Release

The GStreamer team is proud to announce a new major feature release of your favourite cross-platform multimedia framework!

Firefox 59 released, these are the key changes

Performance enhancements to the Firefox Home page mean it should now load quicker than before. The speed up comes by leveraging cache files.

Private Internet Access goes Open Source

Today marks the start of an exciting shift over here at Private Internet Access. As long-time supporters of the Free and Open Source Software community, we have started the process of open sourcing our software, and over the next six months we will be releasing the source code for all our client-side applications, as well as libraries and extensions.

OpenSnitch

OpenSnitch is a GNU/Linux port of the Little Snitch application firewall.

Spotifyd: A spotify daemon

An open source Spotify client running as a UNIX daemon. Spotifyd streams music just like the official client, but is more lightweight, and supports more platforms. Spotifyd also supports the Spotify Connect protocol, which makes it show up as a device that can be controlled from the official clients.

Spotifyd requires a Spotify Premium account.

