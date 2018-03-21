Snitching on SCaLE | LUP 241
Posted on: March 20, 2018
Posted in: Featured, LINUX Unplugged, Video
We’re playing just one interview from SCaLE this year, tons of community news, and two handy app picks.
Plus webOS returns, some fundamental Linux plumping upgrades, and Private Internet Access goes Open Source.
LG Announces webOS Open-Source Edition
LG in cooperation with South Korea’s NIPA government agency are working on making webOS suitable as a more open platform with open connectivity. They are still looking to commercialize it as an open-source platform, LG announced this morning.
GNOME 3.28 Release Notes
GNOME 3.28 is the latest version of GNOME 3, and is the result of 6 months’ hard work by the GNOME community. It contains major new features, as well as many smaller improvements and bug fixes. In total, the release incorporates 25832 changes, made by approximately 838 contributors.
New Major GStreamer Release
The GStreamer team is proud to announce a new major feature release of your favourite cross-platform multimedia framework!
Firefox 59 released, these are the key changes
Performance enhancements to the Firefox Home page mean it should now load quicker than before. The speed up comes by leveraging cache files.
Off-Main-Thread Painting – https://t.co/3MllKmqOaO
On Linux it has to be enabled manually: set “layers.omtp.enabled” to true.
— Adam Brodziak (@AdamBrodziak) March 19, 2018
Private Internet Access goes Open Source
Today marks the start of an exciting shift over here at Private Internet Access. As long-time supporters of the Free and Open Source Software community, we have started the process of open sourcing our software, and over the next six months we will be releasing the source code for all our client-side applications, as well as libraries and extensions.
OpenSnitch
OpenSnitch is a GNU/Linux port of the Little Snitch application firewall.
Spotifyd: A spotify daemon
An open source Spotify client running as a UNIX daemon. Spotifyd streams music just like the official client, but is more lightweight, and supports more platforms. Spotifyd also supports the Spotify Connect protocol, which makes it show up as a device that can be controlled from the official clients.
Spotifyd requires a Spotify Premium account.
SCaLE16x Report
VP, Product & Technical Community at @datadoghq, recovering SysAdmin, SCALE Conference Chair, and other FL/OSS fun.