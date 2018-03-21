Getting Started with Chef | Ask Noah 55
Posted on: March 20, 2018
Posted in: Ask Noah, Featured, Video
This week on the show we bring you the industry experts to teach you more than you ever wanted to know about Chef. Learn how to automate your entire system. Plus uber’s self driving car kills someone & we give you our take, all that and more in this weeks episode.
— Show Notes: —
— The Cliff Notes —
- Open Source Version of WebOS
- WebOS OSE
- Private Internet Access goes Open Source
- PIA Tested in FBI Case
- First Fatal Crash with Uber Self Driving Car
- Microsoft joins group working to ‘cure’ open-source licensing issues
- Open Source Visitor Software
- Chef Getting Started Guide
- Keep Your Children Safe
- Dell Mini Computer
- 15″ Depth Case
- Behind The Ask Noah Show
- See How the Ask Noah Show Got Started (video)
- VoxTeleSys
Find all the resources for this show on the Ask Noah Dashboard
