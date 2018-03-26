Linux Action News 46
webOS is back, and the Linux Foundation has a Hypervisor for your car. Plus some of GNOME’s performance issues, Firefox changes, and the hidden files in Bitcoin’s blockchain.
- LG releases webOS Open Source Edition, looks to expand webOS usage — LG wants to expand the adoption of webOS and the company is working with the South Korean government to solicit business proposals from other companies interested in using webOS.
- The Linux Foundation Announces an Open Source Reference Hypervisor Project Designed for IoT Device Development — ACRN is comprised of two main components: the hypervisor and its device model
- Linux Foundation backs new ‘ACRN’ hypervisor for embedded and IoT
- GNOME Shell memory leak — A number of Ubuntu users have reported that GNOME Shell 3.26.2, the version used in Ubuntu 17.10, has a “sneaky leak” that causes GNOME Shell’s memory usage to increase every minute following a Shell animation
- A GNOME performance bug fixed — So, how can something as simple as updating the displayed time cause such a large increase in the time required to draw a frame?
- Firefox Master Password System Has Been Poorly Secured for the Past 9 Years — For at past nine years, Mozilla has been using an insufficiently strong encryption mechanism for the “master password” feature.
- Questionable changes coming to Firefox DNS queries — Nightly build fans’ hostname lookups piped to Cloudflare in limited security feature trial
- Firefox plan to start blocking ads — Mozilla intends to add basic ad filtering capabilities to its Firefox browser later this year, according to its recently updated roadmap.
- Bitcoin blockchain contains more than transaction data — Boffins warn of legal risks from arbitrary data distribution
