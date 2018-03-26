Linux Action News 46

Posted on: March 25, 2018

Posted in: Featured, Linux Action News, Video

Comment on This Video

Share This Video

Embed This Video

LAN-046

webOS is back, and the Linux Foundation has a Hypervisor for your car. Plus some of GNOME’s performance issues, Firefox changes, and the hidden files in Bitcoin’s blockchain.

Thanks to:


Linux Academy

Direct Download:

RSS Feeds:

HD Video Feed | MP3 Feed | iTunes Feed

Become a supporter on Patreon:

Patreon

Episode Links

Question? Comments? Contact us here!