Season of Change | T3 270

Posted on: March 26, 2018

Posted in: Featured, Today, Video

The push for encryption backdoors is back on, why Valve has 1,700 CPU’s working non-stop, and the big Netflix move Apple is about to pull.

Then we’ll cover a study that shows just one percent of Reddit users cause 75 percent of the drama, follow up on some topics, and discuss our thoughts for Season 2.

We set off to SCaLE this year with a goal in mind, but quickly realized the trip and this season of Tech Talk Today, we’re going to be about something entirely different.

