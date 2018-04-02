Pen is Mightier | User Error 47
Posted on: April 2, 2018
Posted in: Featured, User Error, Video
The two sides of the pond meet this week when Joe Ressington joins Chris and Noah to discuss why Chris only has 26 years left to live, some hard questions about gun ownership, and Cloudflare launching a new DNS service…
But something doesn’t smell right.. Maybe it’s the important animal flatulence facts, and why we think the Kodi project might be facing a crisis.
+ 00:00:00 – Chris only has 26 years left to live
+ 00:01:47 – Joe fosters cats
+ 00:14:02 – Kodi has a branding problem
+ 00:25:05 – Gun facts
+ 00:55:18 – Cloudflare DNS
+ 01:01:40 – Do birds fart?
Links:
- Gero Lifespan on the App Store
- Scientists use AI to predict biological age based on smartphone and wearables data — Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology
- Kodi No More! | Kodi | Open Source Home Theater Software
- Stream Movies, TV Shows, Music, and Play Games | NVIDIA SHIELD TV
- Home: LinuxMCE home automation
- Announcing 1.1.1.1: the fastest, privacy-first consumer DNS service