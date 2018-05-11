Should I Buy a Chromebook? | Ask Noah Show 64
Posted on: May 10, 2018
Posted in: Ask Noah, Featured, Video
Last week we broke the news to you that rumor has it Google is making Linux apps for the desktop a reality on Chromebooks. This week Keith Myers joins us and tells us what the experience on a Google Pixelbook is like. He explains what it took to get native Linux apps on his Chromebook and give us an update from Google IO and what you can expect on your Chromebook. This is a loaded hour with a lot of calls and very good questions!