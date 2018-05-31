We talk quite a bit about owning your communication and how you can do that with Ham Radio. What if you love your Linux and want to continue to use your computer to communicate? This week we dive into an all new way to use ham radio, all on Linux, all with open source software. We take a call from a a caller who wants to automate his door lock, a caller who wants to replace quicken and Noah dives into why it’s important to have a central home automation system.