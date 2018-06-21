Talking Over IP | Ask Noah 72

Posted on: June 21, 2018

Posted in: Ask Noah, Featured, Video

Comment on This Video

Share This Video

Embed This Video

ans-0072

Ever wanted your own phone system? Maybe you want an intercom system for you house? How about the ability to use use an internet connected ham radio? We’re talking Audio over IP this hour! We show you how simple it is to get AOIP setup and all the things you never knew you could do with it. The first 3 minutes have some poor audio but we work the issues out live and bring you a quality product so please hang in there!

Direct Download:

Question? Comments? Contact us here!