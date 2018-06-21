Talking Over IP | Ask Noah 72
Posted on: June 21, 2018
Posted in: Ask Noah, Featured, Video
Ever wanted your own phone system? Maybe you want an intercom system for you house? How about the ability to use use an internet connected ham radio? We’re talking Audio over IP this hour! We show you how simple it is to get AOIP setup and all the things you never knew you could do with it. The first 3 minutes have some poor audio but we work the issues out live and bring you a quality product so please hang in there!