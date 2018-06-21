DragonflyBSD’s hammer1 encrypted master/slave setup, second part of our BSDCan recap, NomadBSD 1.1-RC1 available, OpenBSD adds an LDAP client to base, FreeBSD gets pNFS support, Intel FPU Speculation Vulnerability confirmed, and what some Unix command names mean.

##Headlines

###DragonflyBSD: Towards a HAMMER1 master/slave encrypted setup with LUKS

I just wanted to share my experience with setting up DragonFly master/slave HAMMER1 PFS’s on top of LUKS

So after a long time using an Synology for my NFS needs, I decided it was time to rethink my setup a little since I had several issues with it :

You cannot run NFS on top of encrypted partitions easily

I suspect I am having some some data corruption (bitrot) on the ext4 filesystem

the NIC was stcuk to 100 Mbps instead of 1 Gbps even after swapping cables, switches, you name it

It’s proprietary

I have been playing with DragonFly in the past and knew about HAMMER, now I just had the perfect excuse to actually use it in production 🙂 After setting up the OS, creating the LUKS partition and HAMMER FS was easy :

kdload dm

cryptsetup luksFormat /dev/serno/<id1>

cryptsetup luksOpen /dev/serno/<id1> fort_knox

newfs_hammer -L hammer1_secure_master /dev/mapper/fort_knox

cryptsetup luksFormat /dev/serno/<id2>

cryptsetup luksOpen /dev/serno/<id2> fort_knox_slave

newfs_hammer -L hammer1_secure_slave /dev/mapper/fort_knox_slave

Mount the 2 drives :

mount /dev/mapper/fort_knox /fort_knox

mount /dev/mapper_fort_know_slave /fort_knox_slave

You can now put your data under /fort_knox

Now, off to setting up the replication, first get the shared-uuid of /fort_knox

hammer pfs-status /fort_knox

Create a PFS slave “linked” to the master

hammer pfs-slave /fort_knox_slave/pfs/slave shared-uuid=f9e7cc0d-eb59-10e3-a5b5-01e6e7cefc12

And then stream your data to the slave PFS !

hammer mirror-stream /fort_knox /fort_knox_slave/pfs/slave

After that, setting NFS is fairly trivial even though I had problem with the /etc/exports syntax which is different than Linux

There’s a few things I wish would be better though but nothing too problematic or without workarounds :

Cannot unlock LUKS partitions at boot time afaik (Acceptable tradeoff for the added security LUKS gives me vs my old Synology setup) but this force me to run a script to unlock LUKS, mount hammer and start mirror-stream at each boot

No S1/S3 sleep so I made a script to shutdown the system when there’s no network neighborgs to serve the NFS

As my system isn’t online 24/7 for energy reasons, I guess will have to run hammer cleanup myself from time to time

Some uncertainty because hey, it’s kind of exotic but exciting too 🙂

Overall, I am happy, HAMMER1 and PFS are looking really good, DragonFly is a neat Unix and the community is super friendly (Matthew Dillon actually provided me with a kernel patch to fix the broken ACPI on the PC holding this setup, many thanks!), the system is still a “work in progress” but it is already serving my files as I write this post.

Let’s see in 6 months how it goes in the longer run !

Helpful resources : https://www.dragonflybsd.org/docs/how_to_implement_hammer_pseudo_file_system__40___pfs___41___slave_mirroring_from_pfs_master/

###BSDCan 2018 Recap

As promised, here is our second part of our BSDCan report, covering the conference proper. The last tutorials/devsummit of that day lead directly into the conference, as people could pick up their registration packs at the Red Lion and have a drink with fellow BSD folks.

Allan and I were there only briefly, as we wanted to get back to the “Newcomers orientation and mentorship” session lead by Michael W. Lucas. This session is intended for people that are new to BSDCan (maybe their first BSD conference ever?) and may have questions. Michael explained everything from the 6-2-1 rule (hours of sleep, meals per day, and number of showers that attendees should have at a minimum), to the partner and widowers program (lead by his wife Liz), to the sessions that people should not miss (opening, closing, and hallway track). Old-time BSDCan folks were asked to stand up so that people can recognize them and ask them any questions they might have during the conferences. The session was well attended. Afterwards, people went for dinner in groups, a big one lead by Michael Lucas to his favorite Shawarma place, followed by gelato (of course). This allowed newbies to mingle over dinner and ice cream, creating a welcoming atmosphere.

The next day, after Dan Langille opened the conference, Benno Rice gave the keynote presentation about “The Tragedy of Systemd”.

Benedict went to the following talks:

“Automating Network Infrastructures with Ansible on FreeBSD” in the DevSummit track. A good talk that connected well with his Ansible tutorial and even allowed some discussions among participants.

“All along the dwatch tower”: Devin delivered a well prepared talk. I first thought that the number of slides would not fit into the time slot, but she even managed to give a demo of her work, which was well received. The dwatch tool she wrote should make it easy for people to get started with DTrace without learning too much about the syntax at first. The visualizations were certainly nice to see, combining different tools together in a new way.

ZFS BoF, lead by Allan and Matthew Ahrens

SSH Key Management by Michael W. Lucas. Yet another great talk where I learned a lot. I did not get to the SSH CA chapter in the new SSH Mastery book, so this was a good way to wet my appetite for it and motivated me to look into creating one for the cluster that I’m managing.

The rest of the day was spent at the FreeBSD Foundation table, talking to various folks. Then, Allan and I had an interview with Kirk McKusick for National FreeBSD Day, then we had a core meeting, followed by a core dinner.

Day 2:

“Flexible Disk Use in OpenZFS”: Matthew Ahrens talking about the feature he is implementing to expand a RAID-Z with a single disk, as well as device removal.

Allan’s talk about his efforts to implement ZSTD in OpenZFS as another compression algorithm. I liked his overview slides with the numbers comparing the algorithms for their effectiveness and his personal story about the sometimes rocky road to get the feature implemented.

“zrepl – ZFS replication” by Christian Schwarz, was well prepared and even had a demo to show what his snapshot replication tool can do. We covered it on the show before and people can find it under sysutils/zrepl. Feedback and help is welcome.

“The Evolution of FreeBSD Governance” by Kirk McKusick was yet another great talk by him covering the early days of FreeBSD until today, detailing some of the progress and challenges the project faced over the years in terms of leadership and governance. This is an ongoing process that everyone in the community should participate in to keep the project healthy and infused with fresh blood.

Closing session and auction were funny and great as always.

All in all, yet another amazing BSDCan. Thank you Dan Langille and your organizing team for making it happen! Well done.

###NomadBSD 1.1-RC1 Released

The first – and hopefully final – release candidate of NomadBSD 1.1 is available!

Changes

The base system has been upgraded to FreeBSD 11.2-RC3

EFI booting has been fixed.

Support for modern Intel GPUs has been added.

Support for installing packages has been added.

Improved setup menu.

More software packages:

benchmarks/bonnie++

DSBDisplaySettings

DSBExec

DSBSu

mail/thunderbird

net/mosh

ports-mgmt/octopkg

print/qpdfview

security/nmap

sysutils/ddrescue

sysutils/fusefs-hfsfuse

sysutils/fusefs-sshfs

sysutils/sleuthkit

www/lynx

x11-wm/compton

x11/xev

x11/xterm

Many improvements and bugfixes

The image and instructions can be found here.

##News Roundup

###LDAP client added to -current

CVSROOT: /cvs Module name: src Changes by: reyk@cvs.openbsd.org 2018/06/13 09:45:58 Log message: Import ldap(1), a simple ldap search client. We have an ldapd(8) server and ypldap in base, so it makes sense to have a simple LDAP client without depending on the OpenLDAP package. This tool can be used in an ssh(1) AuthorizedKeysCommand script. With feedback from many including millert@ schwarze@ gilles@ dlg@ jsing@ OK deraadt@ Status: Vendor Tag: reyk Release Tags: ldap_20180613 N src/usr.bin/ldap/Makefile N src/usr.bin/ldap/aldap.c N src/usr.bin/ldap/aldap.h N src/usr.bin/ldap/ber.c N src/usr.bin/ldap/ber.h N src/usr.bin/ldap/ldap.1 N src/usr.bin/ldap/ldapclient.c N src/usr.bin/ldap/log.c N src/usr.bin/ldap/log.h No conflicts created by this import

###Intel® FPU Speculation Vulnerability Confirmed

Earlier this month, Philip Guenther (guenther@) committed (to amd64 -current) a change from lazy to semi-eager FPU switching to mitigate against rumored FPU state leakage in Intel® CPUs.

Theo de Raadt (deraadt@) discussed this in his BSDCan 2018 session.

Using information disclosed in Theo’s talk, Colin Percival developed a proof-of-concept exploit in around 5 hours. This seems to have prompted an early end to an embargo (in which OpenBSD was not involved), and the official announcement of the vulnerability.

FPU change in FreeBSD

Summary: System software may utilize the Lazy FP state restore technique to delay the restoring of state until an instruction operating on that state is actually executed by the new process. Systems using Intel® Core-based microprocessors may potentially allow a local process to infer data utilizing Lazy FP state restore from another process through a speculative execution side channel. Description: System software may opt to utilize Lazy FP state restore instead of eager save and restore of the state upon a context switch. Lazy restored states are potentially vulnerable to exploits where one process may infer register values of other processes through a speculative execution side channel that infers their value. · CVSS - 4.3 Medium CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:C/C:L/I:N/A:N Affected Products: Intel® Core-based microprocessors. Recommendations: If an XSAVE-enabled feature is disabled, then we recommend either its state component bitmap in the extended control register (XCR0) is set to 0 (e.g. XCR0[bit 2]=0 for AVX, XCR0[bits 7:5]=0 for AVX512) or the corresponding register states of the feature should be cleared prior to being disabled. Also for relevant states (e.g. x87, SSE, AVX, etc.), Intel recommends system software developers utilize Eager FP state restore in lieu of Lazy FP state restore. Acknowledgements: Intel would like to thank Julian Stecklina from Amazon Germany, Thomas Prescher from Cyberus Technology GmbH (https://www.cyberus-technology.de/), Zdenek Sojka from SYSGO AG (http://sysgo.com), and Colin Percival for reporting this issue and working with us on coordinated disclosure.

###iX Systems – BSDCan 2018 Recap

###FreeBSD gets pNFS support