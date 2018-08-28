Should We Care About Libre? | Ask Noah Show 82

August 22, 2018

We talk about Linux and Open Source, but is it far enough? Do we need to go all the way and push for everyone to use Libre freedom respecting software? We invite Kenny Schmidt, a 17 year old who is starting out with Linux and ask that question. We talk about a $100 device that will monitor your Internet, the EFFs stance to protect the individual’s ability to call out security problems as they find them.

