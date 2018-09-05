Better Than Google Titan | Ask Noah 84
September 5, 2018
Steve Ovens from Red Hat joins us to answer the question many of you have asked – how do you get hired by a company like Red Hat? Steve takes us through his exciting rise to working for the largest open source company in the US. Steam has dropped a bomb shell that has left Windows users dropping their gaming computers like yesterday’s laundry and as always your phone calls go to the front of the line!